Year in Reading alum Margaret Atwood interviews Louise Erdrich. They discuss Canada, reproductive rights, their hopes for the future and writing messy characters in a dystopia. Find it in Elle.
Literary Icons Interview Each Other
Ariana November 18, 2017
Get Your Poetry On
Anne K. Yoder April 21, 2011
Recommended Reading: Qiu Miaojin
Nick Moran October 7, 2012
Remember when I wrote about Bonnie Huie’s translation of Qiu Miaojin’s Notes of a Crocodile? Well here’s some more about Huie’s work. Over at the PEN blog, you can check out the translator’s introduction to Miaojin as well as an additional excerpt from the translation-in-progress.
Under the Bonzai
Thomas Beckwith December 30, 2014
Here’s a thing you’ve probably never thought of before: the sheer weirdness of some of the Christmas rituals in many canonical children’s books. In The Irish Times, Rosita Boland catalogues a few of the stranger ones, including Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Christmas dinner in summer and Lucy’s gift of a dagger in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.
The Little Bookstore That Could
Brian Etling September 12, 2015
This independent bookstore in Alabama has a novel concept–selling only signed copies of books. Alabama Booksmith is just one of many independent bookstores looking for new ways to survive in the world. This Millions interview with Janet Geddis, the founder of Avid Bookshop in Athens, Ga, is both hopeful and inspiring.
Snap Shot
Thomas Beckwith July 13, 2015
As Alden Jones puts it, a “sex-death-art trifecta” is the core of The Small Backs of Children, the new book by Lidia Yuknavitch. At The Rumpus, he talks with the author about the novel, which centers on a war photographer who takes an iconic photo in Eastern Europe. You could also read the author’s Millions essay from last week.
We Can’t Wait to Compare It to Its British Version
Nick Moran March 12, 2012
Every now and again, book designers allow themselves a little fun. This is one of those times. Behold David High's cheeky cover for Florence Williams' Breasts: A Natural and Unnatural History, out this May from W. W. Norton & Co. (via)
Thursday Links
Editor July 19, 2007
“The serious critic ultimately loves his subject more than he loves his reader”
Matthew Schantz August 30, 2012
Though everyone is tired of the online critics are too nice/ do critics even matter debate cropping up everywhere as of late, Daniel Mendelsohn's "Critic's Manifesto" may be the best thing to come out of the conversation yet: a clear formulation of what it means to be a critic and why that matters.
