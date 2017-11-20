FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Jonathan Jonathan A
Reading from Behind: A Cultural Analysis of the Anus (The Exquisite Corpse)
Edward Abbey
Desert Solitaire: A Season in the Wilderness
The Monkey Wrench Gang
The Monkey Wrench Gang
The Monkey Wrench Gang (P.S.)
Edwin A. Abbott
Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions (Dover Thrift Editions)
Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions (Penguin Classics)
Karen Abbott
Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy: Four Women Undercover in the Civil War
Lee K. Abbott
All Things, All at Once: New and Selected Stories
Megan Abbott
Bury Me Deep: A Novel
Dare Me: A Novel
Dare Me: A Novel
Die a Little: A Novel
Queenpin: A Novel
The End of Everything: A Novel
The Fever: A Novel
The Fever: A Novel
The Song Is You: A Novel
YOU WILL KNOW ME: A gripping novel of stylish psychological suspense: A Novel
Firuza Abdullaeva
The Persian Book of Kings: Ibrahim Sultan's "Shahnama" (Bodleian Library - Treasures from the Bodleian Library)
Hanif Abdurraqib
They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us
Kobo Abe
Inter Ice Age 4
Kangaroo Notebook: A Novel
Secret Rendezvous
The Ark Sakura (Vintage International)
The Box Man: A Novel
The Face of Another
The Ruined Map: A Novel
The Woman in the Dunes
Steve Abee
Johnny Future
Jessica Abel
La Perdida
Joe Abercrombie
Red Country (First Law World)
Walter Abish
How German Is It
Leila Aboulela
The Kindness of Enemies: A Novel
The Kindness of Enemies: A Novel
David Abram
Becoming Animal: An Earthly Cosmology
The Spell of the Sensuous: Perception and Language in a More-Than-Human World
Dan Abrams
Man Down: Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt That Women Are Better Cops, Drivers, Gamblers, Spies, World Leaders, Beer Tasters, Hed
David Abrams
Fobbit
M.H. Abrams
A Glossary of Literary Terms
A Glossary of Literary Terms
Neil Abramson
Just Life: A Novel
Claude Abromont
Guidede la théorie musicale
Chinua Achebe
A Man of the People
Hopes and Impediments: Selected Essays
The African Trilogy: Things Fall Apart; Arrow of God; No Longer at Ease (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
There Was A Country: A Personal History of Biafra
Things Fall Apart (Penguin Modern Classics)
Things Fall Apart: A Novel
Andre Aciman
Alibis: Essays on Elsewhere
Alibis: Essays on Elsewhere
Call Me by Your Name: A Novel
Enigma Variations: A Novel
False Papers
Harvard Square: A Novel
Harvard Square: A Novel
Out of Egypt: A Memoir
The Proust Project
Marissa Johnson-Valenzuela, Andrea Walls, Adriana Ramirez, Camille Acker, Marco Fernando Navarro, and Junot Díaz
Dismantle: An Anthology of Writing from the Vona/Voices Writing Workshop
Kathy Acker
Blood and Guts in High School: A Novel
Great Expectations: A Novel (Acker, Kathy)
J.R. Ackerley
My Dog Tulip: Movie tie-in edition (New York Review Books Classics)
Diane Ackerman
A Natural History of the Senses
The Human Age: The World Shaped By Us
The Human Age: The World Shaped By Us
Elliot Ackerman
Dark at the Crossing: A novel
Green on Blue: A Novel
Green on Blue: A Novel
Peter Ackroyd
Dickens: Public Life & Private Passions
Foundation: The History of England from Its Earliest Beginnings to the Tudors
London: The Biography
Thames: The Biography
The Clerkenwell Tales
Joan Acocella
Twenty-eight Artists and Two Saints: Essays
Twenty-eight Artists and Two Saints: Essays (Vintage)
Willa Cather and the Politics of Criticism
Douglas Adams
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Henry Adams
The Education of Henry Adams
The Education of Henry Adams (Oxford World's Classics)
The Education of Henry Adams (Penguin Classics)
The Education of Henry Adams: An Autobiography
Jad Adams
Hideous Absinthe: A History of the Devil in a Bottle
John Adams
Hallelujah Junction: Composing an American Life
Lorraine Adams
Harbor
Harbor
The Room and the Chair
Nathaniel Adams
I Am Dandy: The Return of the Elegant Gentleman
Richard Adams
Watership Down (Penguin Modern Classics)
Watership Down: A Novel
Scott Adams
God's Debris: A Thought Experiment
Stick to Drawing Comics, Monkey Brain!: Cartoonist Ignores Helpful Advice
The Religion War
Gil Adamson
The Outlander
Siobhan Adcock
The Barter
Jane Addams
Twenty Years at Hull-House (Signet Classics)
Kim Addonizio
Bukowski in a Sundress: Confessions from a Writing Life
Mortal Trash: Poems
The Palace of Illusions: Stories
Ayobami Adebayo
Stay with Me: A novel
Jake Adelstein
Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Americanah
Americanah
Half of a Yellow Sun
Half of a Yellow Sun
Purple Hibiscus: A Novel
Purple Hibiscus: A Novel
The Thing Around Your Neck
We Should All Be Feminists
Aravind Adiga
Last Man in Tower
Selection Day: A Novel
The White Tiger: A Novel
The White Tiger: A Novel (Man Booker Prize)
H. G. Adler
The Wall: A Novel
Mortimer J. Adler and Charles Van Doren
How to Read a Book: The Classic Guide to Intelligent Reading (A Touchstone book)
Renata Adler
After the Tall Timber: Collected Nonfiction
Gone: The Last Days of The New Yorker
Pitch Dark (Nyrb Classics)
Reckless Disregard
Speedboat
Speedboat (Nyrb Classics)
Steven Adler
My Appetite for Destruction: Sex, and Drugs, and Guns N' Roses
Tamar Adler
An Everlasting Meal: Cooking with Economy and Grace
Etel Adnan
Sitt Marie Rose
Peter Adolphsen
Machine
Theodor Adorno
Minima Moralia: Reflections From Damaged Life (Radical Thinkers)
Theodor W. Adorno
Current of Music
Ferran Adria
El Bulli: 1998-2002
The Family Meal: Home Cooking with Ferran Adria
Chris Adrian
A Better Angel: Stories
A Better Angel: Stories
The Children's Hospital
The Children's Hospital
The Great Night: A Novel
The New World: A Novel
Aeschylus
The Oresteia: Agamemnon; The Libation Bearers; The Eumenides (Penguin Classics)
Aesop
The Complete Fables (Penguin Classics)
Tatamkhulu Afrika
Bitter Eden: A Novel
James Agee
A Death in the Family (Penguin Classics)
A Death in the Family: A Novel
Agee on Film: Criticism and Comment on the Movies (Modern Library Movies)
Cotton Tenants: Three Families
Philip Agee
Inside the Company CIA Diary
Greg Jobin-Leeds and AgitArte
When We Fight, We Win: Twenty-First-Century Social Movements and the Activists That Are Transforming Our World
Jose Eduardo Agualusa
A General Theory of Oblivion
A.X. Ahmad
The Caretaker: A Ranjit Singh Novel
The Last Taxi Ride: A Ranjit Singh Novel
Jamil Ahmad
The Wandering Falcon
Joan Aiken
Is Underground
The People in the Castle: Selected Strange Stories
The Stolen Lake
The Wolves of Willoughby Chase (Wolves Chronicles)
César Aira
An Episode in the Life of a Landscape Painter (New Directions Paperbook)
Ghosts (New Directions Paperbook)
How I Became a Nun
Shantytown
The Hare
The Literary Conference (New Directions Pearls)
The Miracle Cures of Dr. Aira
The Seamstress and the Wind
Varamo
Yelena Akhtiorskaya
Panic in a Suitcase: A Novel
Omar El Akkad
American War: A novel
Uwem Akpan
Say You're One of Them
Say You're One of Them
Say You're One of Them (Oprah's Book Club)
Sarah Nuttall, Olu Oguibe, and Osahon Akpata
Nollywood Portraits: A Radical Beauty
Vassily Aksyonov
Generations of Winter
Island of Crimea
The Burn
The New Sweet Style
Ryunosuke Akutagawa
Rashomon and Seventeen Other Stories (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
Rashomon and Seventeen Other Stories (Penguin Classics)
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh
Muslim Girl: A Coming of Age
Ibrahim al-Koni
New Waw, Saharan Oasis (Modern Middle East Literature in Translation)
Hanan al-Shaykh and Mary Gaitskill
One Thousand and One Nights: A Retelling
Henri Alain-Fournier
The Lost Estate (Le Grand Meaulnes) (Penguin Classics)
Rumaan Alam
Rich and Pretty: A Novel
Rabih Alameddine
An Unnecessary Woman
An Unnecessary Woman
I, The Divine: A Novel in First Chapters
The Angel of History: A Novel
Daniel Alarcon
At Night We Walk in Circles: A Novel
At Night We Walk in Circles: A Novel
Lost City Radio
Lost City Radio: A Novel (P.S.)
The King Is Always Above the People: Stories
War by Candlelight: Stories
War by Candlelight: Stories (P.S.)
Celeste Albaret
Monsieur Proust (New York Review Books Classics)
Edward Albee
The Collected Plays of Edward Albee, Volume 1: 1958-1965 (Vol. 1)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Elisa Albert
After Birth
After Birth
How This Night Is Different: Stories
The Book of Dahlia: A Novel
Richard C. Albert
Damming the Delaware: The Rise and Fall of Tocks Island Dam 2nd edition
Becky Albertalli
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda
Viv Albertine
Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys.: A Memoir
Mitch Albom
For One More Day
The Five People You Meet in Heaven
The Five People You Meet In Heaven
Tuesdays with Morrie: An Old Man, a Young Man, and Life's Greatest Lesson
John Alcott, Glenn Neufeld, Laura Ziskin, Mace Neufeld, Robert Garland, and Kenneth Fearing
No Way Out
Louisa May Alcott
A Merry Christmas: And Other Christmas Stories (Penguin Christmas Classics)
Little Women
Little Women (Bantam Classics)
Little Women (Oxford World's Classics)
Little Women (Penguin Classics)
Little Women (Puffin in Bloom)
Little Women (Signet Classics)
Pauline's Passion and Punishment
Naomi Alderman
The Power
Hugh Aldersey-Williams
The Adventures of Sir Thomas Browne in the 21st Century
Nelson W. Aldrich
George, Being George: George Plimpton's Life as Told, Admired, Deplored, and Envied by 200 Friends, Relatives, Lovers, Acquainta
Caroline Alexander
The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Christopher Alexander
A Pattern Language: Towns, Buildings, Construction (Center for Environmental Structure Series)
Eben Alexander
Proof of Heaven: A Neurosurgeon's Journey into the Afterlife
Elizabeth Alexander
American Sublime
The Light of the World: A Memoir
The Light of the World: A Memoir
Kwame Alexander
Booked
The Crossover
Lloyd Alexander
Taran Wanderer (Prydain Chronicles)
The Book of Three (The Chronicles of Prydain Book 1)
The Chronicles of Prydain Boxed Set
The Illyrian Adventure
Michelle Alexander
The New Jim Crow
Stephanie Alexander
The Cook's Companion
William Alexander
Goblin Secrets
Ludmilla Alexeyeva and Paul Goldberg
The Thaw Generation: Coming of Age in the Post-Stalin Era (Pitt Russian East European)
Sherman Alexie
Ten Little Indians
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian (Alexie, Sherman)
The Best American Poetry 2015 (The Best American Poetry series)
Svetlana Alexievich
Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets
The Unwomanly Face of War: An Oral History of Women in World War II
Voices From Chernobyl (Lannan Selection)
Voices from Chernobyl: The Oral History of a Nuclear Disaster
Zinky Boys: Soviet Voices from the Afghanistan War
Andre Alexis
Fifteen Dogs
S. Alexiyevich
War's Unwomanly Face
Jeffrey Alford
Home Baking: The Artful Mix of Flour and Traditions from Around the World
Abdullah Yusuf Ali
The Holy Qur'an
Kazim Ali
Bright Felon: Autobiography and Cities (Wesleyan Poetry)
Quinn's Passage
The Disappearance of Seth
The Far Mosque
The Fortieth Day (American Poets Continuum)
Mohammed Naseehu Ali
The Prophet of Zongo Street: Stories
Monica Ali
Alentejo Blue: Fiction
Brick Lane: A Novel
Brick Lane: A Novel
In the Kitchen: A Novel
Untold Story: A Novel
Sabahattin Ali
Madonna in a Fur Coat
Dante Alighieri
Inferno: A New Translation
Inferno: A New Translation
The Divine Comedy
The Divine Comedy (The Inferno, The Purgatorio, and The Paradiso)
The Divine Comedy: Hell (Penguin Classics)
The Divine Comedy: Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
The Divine Comedy: Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso (Penguin Classics)
The Divine Comedy: Inferno; Purgatorio; Paradiso (Everyman's Library)
The Divine Comedy: Volume 1: Inferno (Penguin Classics)
The Divine Comedy: Volume 1: Inferno (Penguin Classics) (Pt. 1)
The Inferno (Signet Classics)
Vita Nuova (Oxford World's Classics)
Jane Alison
Natives and Exotics
Nine Island
Clare Allan
Poppy Shakespeare: A Novel
Kevin Allardice
Any Resemblance to Actual Persons: A Novel
Charles Allen
Tales from the South China Seas: Images of the British in South East Asia in the Twentieth Century
Danielle Allen
Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality
Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality
David Allen
Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity
Fred Allen
Much Ado About Me
Jeffery Renard Allen
Holding Pattern: Stories
Miriam Marx Allen
Love, Groucho: Letters from Groucho Marx to His Daughter Miriam
Steve Allen
Vulgarians at the Gate: Trash TV and Raunch Radio : Raising Standards of Popular Culture
Woody Allen
Complete Prose of Woody Allen
Getting Even
Mere Anarchy
Side Effects
Stardust Memories
The Insanity Defense: The Complete Prose
Without Feathers
Isabel Allende
Island Beneath the Sea: A Novel
Maya's Notebook: A Novel
The House of the Spirits
Sam Allingham
The Great American Songbook
Kirstin Allio
Garner
Dorothy Allison
Bastard Out of Carolina: A Novel
Will Allison
What You Have Left: A Novel
T. D. Allman
Finding Florida: The True History of the Sunshine State
Miami: City of the Future
Gordon W. Allport
The Nature of Prejudice: 25th Anniversary Edition
Editors of World Almanac
The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2004
Steve Almond
Against Football: One Fan's Reluctant Manifesto
Candyfreak: A Journey through the Chocolate Underbelly of America
Rock and Roll Will Save Your Life: A Book by and for the Fanatics Among Us
LJ Alonge
Justin #1 (Blacktop)
John A. Alonzo
Harold and Maude
Hilton Als
The Women
White Girls
White Girls
Lewis Alsamari
Escape from Saddam: The Incredible True Story of One Man's Journey to Freedom
Saud Alsanousi
The Bamboo Stalk
Eberhard Alsen
A Reader's Guide to J. D. Salinger:
Cathy Alter and Dave Singleton
CRUSH: Writers Reflect on Love, Longing and the Power of Their First Celebrity Crush
Robert Alter
The Book of Psalms: A Translation with Commentary
The Five Books of Moses: A Translation with Commentary
The Song of Songs: The World's First Great Love Poem (Modern Library Classics)
John Alton
Painting With Light
Andrew Foster Altschul
Lady Lazarus
Mia Alvar
In the Country: Stories
Daniel Alarcon and Sheila Alvarado
City of Clowns
A. Alvarez
Night: Night Life, Night Language, Sleep, and Dreams
The Biggest Game in Town
The Savage God: A Study of Suicide
Al Alvarez
The Biggest Game in Town
Julia Alvarez
How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents
How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents (Plume Contemporary Fiction)
In the Time of the Butterflies
Hala Alyan
Salt Houses
Stephen E. Ambrose
Band of Brothers: E Company, 506th Regiment, 101st Airborne from Normandy to Hitler's Eagle's Nest
Citizen Soldiers: The U. S. Army from the Normandy Beaches to the Bulge to the Surrender of Germany
Nothing Like It In the World: The Men Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad 1863-1869
Gary Amdahl
I Am Death: Two Novellas
The Daredevils: A Novel
Visigoth: Stories
Allison Amend
Stations West (Yellow Shoe Fiction)
Rework America
America's Moment: Creating Opportunity in the Connected Age
Jonathan Ames
The Alcoholic
Mark Ames
Going Postal: Rage, Murder, and Rebellion: From Reagan's Workplaces to Clinton's Columbine and Beyond
Jacques-Pierre Amette
Brecht's Mistress: A Novel
Steve Amick
The Lake, the River & the Other Lake: A Novel
Stephen Amidon
Human Capital: A Novel
Kingsley Amis
Everyday Drinking: The Distilled Kingsley Amis
Lucky Jim
Lucky Jim (New York Review Books Classics)
Lucky Jim (Penguin Classics)
Lucky Jim (Penguin Modern Classics)
Memoirs
Old Devils
One Fat Englishman
The Biographer's Moustache
The Green Man
The Old Devils (New York Review Books Classics)
The Old Devils: A Novel
Martin Amis
Dead Babies
Experience: A Memoir
House of Meetings
House of Meetings (Vintage International)
Koba the Dread: Laughter and the Twenty Million
Lionel Asbo: State of England
London Fields
Money
Money: A Suicide Note (Penguin Ink)
Night Train
Success
The Information
The Pregnant Widow
The Pregnant Widow (Vintage International)
The Rachel Papers
The Zone of Interest (Vintage International)
The Zone of Interest: A novel
Time's Arrow
Vintage Amis
Visiting Mrs. Nabokov: And Other Excursions
Yellow Dog
Yellow Dog
Harry Ammon
James Monroe: The Quest for National Identity
A. R. Ammons
Garbage: A Poem
Tape for the Turn of the Year
David Amsden
Important Things That Don't Matter: A Novel
Steven Amsterdam
Things We Didn't See Coming
Yashpal Translated By Anand
This Is Not That Dawn
Benjamin Anastas
An Underachiever's Diary: A Novel
The Faithful Narrative of a Pastor's Disappearance: A Novel
Too Good to Be True: A Memoir
Lynne Cooke, Karen Kelly, Rhea Anastas, Douglas Crimp, Jonathan D. Katz, and Michael Newman
Agnes Martin (Dia Foundation)
Rudolfo Anaya
Alburquerque: A Novel
Bless Me, Ultima
Rudolfo A. Anaya
The Man Who Could Fly And Other Stories (Chicana & Chicano Visions of the Americas)
Hans Christian Andersen
Fairy Tales (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
Hans Andersen's Fairy Tales (Puffin Classics)
The Snow Queen (Everyman's Library Children's Classics)
Kurt Andersen
Heyday: A Novel
True Believers: A Novel
True Believers: A Novel
Alison Anderson
The Summer Guest: A Novel
Carol Anderson
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide
Catherine Anderson
Comanche Heart
Chris Anderson
Free: The Future of a Radical Price
The Long Tail: Why the Future of Business is Selling Less of More
Donald Anderson
Andre Dubus: Tributes
Gillian Anderson and Jennifer Nadel
We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere: 9 Principles to Live By
Jon Lee Anderson
Guerrillas: Journeys in the Insurgent World
The Fall of Baghdad
The Fall of Baghdad
Kent Anderson
Night Dogs
Sympathy for the Devil
Laurie Halse Anderson
Chains
The Impossible Knife of Memory
M.T. Anderson
Feed
Symphony for the City of the Dead: Dmitri Shostakovich and the Siege of Leningrad
The Astonishing Life of Octavian Nothing, Traitor to the Nation, Vol. 1: The Pox Party
The Astonishing Life of Octavian Nothing, Traitor to the Nation, Volume I: The Pox Party
The Astonishing Life of Octavian Nothing, Traitor to the Nation, Volume II: The Kingdom on the Waves (Michael L Printz Honor Boo
Whales on Stilts (M. T. Anderson's Thrilling Tales)
Mac Anderson and B.J. Gallagher
Learning to Dance in the Rain
To a Child Love Is Spelled Time: What a Child Really Needs from You
Nathan Troi Anderson
Shadows Of Time
Paul Anderson
Hunger's Brides: A Novel of the Baroque
Scott Anderson
Lawrence in Arabia: War, Deceit, Imperial Folly and the Making of the Modern Middle East
Moonlight Hotel: A Novel
Sherwood Anderson
Sherwood Anderson'S Winesburg: Ohio
Sherwood Anderson: Collected Stories: Winesburg, Ohio / The Triumph of the Egg / Horses and Men / Death in the Woods / Uncollect
The Triumph of the Egg, and Other Stories
Winesburg, Ohio (Bantam Classic)
Winesburg, Ohio (Dover Thrift Editions)
Winesburg, Ohio (Modern Library Classics)
Winesburg, Ohio (Oxford World's Classics)
Winesburg, Ohio (Penguin Classics)
Winesburg, Ohio (Signet Classics)
Ortony Andrew
Metaphor and Thought
Smith Andrew
100 Sideways Miles
Amy Andrews and Jessica Mesman Griffith
Love & Salt: A Spiritual Friendship Shared in Letters
V.C. Andrews
Flowers in the Attic (Dollanganger)
James L. Brooks, Aldric La'auli Porter, Bridget Johnson, John D. Schofield, Kristi Zea, and Mark Andrus
As Good As It Gets
Roger Angell
Five Seasons: A Baseball Companion
Game Time: A Baseball Companion
Game Time: A Baseball Companion
Once More Around the Park: A Baseball Reader
The Summer Game (Bison Book)
This Old Man: All in Pieces
Maya Angelou
His Day Is Done: A Nelson Mandela Tribute
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
Letter to My Daughter
Nguyen Nhat Anh
Ticket to Childhood: A Novel
Lili Anolik
Dark Rooms: A Novel
Anon
A Propre new booke of cokery declaryng what maner of meates bee best in ceason for all tymes of ye yere and how thes ought to be
Anonymous
Beowulf: A Verse Translation (Penguin Classics)
Egil's Saga (Penguin Classics)
Go Ask Alice
Njal's Saga (Penguin Classics)
O: A Presidential Novel
Primary Colors: A Novel of Politics
Primary Colors: A Novel of Politics
Sir Gawain and the Green Knight (Penguin Classics)
Sir Gawain and the Green Knight (Penguin Classics)
Tales from the Thousand and One Nights (Penguin Classics)
The Arabian Nights: Tales of 1,001 Nights: Volume 1 (Penguin Classics)
The Bhagavad Gita (Penguin Classics)
The Bhagavad Gita (Penguin Classics)
The Epic of Gilgamesh (Penguin Classics)
The Mahabharata (Penguin Classics)
The Poem of the Cid: Dual Language Edition (Penguin Classics) (Spanish Edition)
Tamim Ansary
Destiny Disrupted: A History of the World Through Islamic Eyes
Jessica Anthony
The Convalescent
Molly Antopol
The UnAmericans: Stories
The UnAmericans: Stories
Donald Antrim
Elect Mr. Robinson for a Better World: A Novel
The Afterlife: A Memoir
The Afterlife: A Memoir
The Emerald Light in the Air: Stories
The Hundred Brothers: A Novel
The Verificationist: A Novel
The Verificationist: A Novel
António Lobo Antunes
The Inquisitor's Manual
The Land at the End of the World: A Novel
The Splendor of Portugal (Portuguese Literature Series)
Wang Anyi
The Song of Everlasting Sorrow: A Novel of Shanghai (Weatherhead Books on Asia)
Gloria Anzaldua
Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza, Fourth Edition
Jacob M Appel
Coulrophobia & Fata Morgana
Aharon Appelfeld
The Immortal Bartfuss (Appelfeld, Aharon)
The Man Who Never Stopped Sleeping: A Novel
The Story of a Life
Kathi Appelt
The True Blue Scouts of Sugar Man Swamp
The Underneath (Ala Notable Children's Books. Middle Readers)
Anne Applebaum
Gulag: A History
Gulag: A History
Iron Curtain: The Crushing of Eastern Europe, 1944-1956
Debby Applegate
The Most Famous Man in America: The Biography of Henry Ward Beecher
Emily Apter
Against World Literature: On the Politics of Untranslatability
Dictionary of Untranslatables: A Philosophical Lexicon (Translation / Transnation)
Samuel Arbesman
The Half-life of Facts: Why Everything We Know Has an Expiration Date
Felicity Arbuthnot
Iraq: The Bradt Travel Guide
Cory Arcangel
Working On My Novel
Samuel Archibald
Arvida (Biblioasis International Translation Series)
Michel Archimbaud
Francis Bacon: In Coversation with Michel Archimbaud
Carrie Arcos
Out of Reach
Tony Ardizzone
The Whale Chaser: A Novel
Hannah Arendt and Mary McCarthy
Between Friends: The Correspondence of Hannah Arendt and Mary McCarthy 1949-1975
Between Past and Future (Classic, 20th-Century, Penguin)
Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil (Penguin Classics)
On Revolution (Penguin Classics)
The Origins of Totalitarianism
Chloe Aridjis
Book of Clouds
Homero Aridjis
The Child Poet
Dan Ariely
The Honest Truth About Dishonesty: How We Lie to Everyone--Especially Ourselves
Lesley Nneka Arimah
What It Means When a Man Falls from the Sky: Stories
Ludovico Ariosto
Orlando Furioso (Oxford World's Classics)
Aristophanes
Lysistrata and Other Plays (Penguin Classics)
Aristotle
Poetics (Penguin Classics)
Michael Arlen
The Green Hat (Capuchin Classics)
Michael J. Arlen
Thirty Seconds
Louis Armand
Abacus
Rae Armantrout
Just Saying (Wesleyan Poetry Series)
Versed (Wesleyan Poetry)
Elizabeth von Arnim
The Enchanted April (New York Review Books Classics)
Vera: A Virago Modern Classic
Daniel Arnold
Snowblind: Stories of Alpine Obsession
Gaynor Arnold
Girl in a Blue Dress
Matthew Arnold
Dover Beach and Other Poems (Dover Thrift Editions)
Sal L. Arnuk and Joseph C. Saluzzi
Broken Markets: How High Frequency Trading and Predatory Practices on Wall Street are Destroying Investor Confidence and Your Po
Sean Gullette, Darren Aronofsky, David Godbout, Eric Watson, Jonah Smith, and Katie King
Pi
Guillermo Arriaga
The Night Buffalo: A Novel
Anuk Arudpragasam
The Story of a Brief Marriage: A Novel
Richard Arum
Academically Adrift: Limited Learning on College Campuses
Nick Arvin
Articles of War
Articles of War: A Novel
John Ashbery
Commotion of the Birds: New Poems
Flow Chart
Selected Poems (Poets, Penguin)
Where Shall I Wander: New Poems
Your Name Here: Poems
John Ashcroft
Never Again: Securing America and Restoring Justice
Paul Ashdown
Complete Journalism: Articles, Book Reviews, and Manuscripts (Works of James Agee)
Jay Asher
Thirteen Reasons Why 10th Anniversary Edition
Daisy Ashford
The Young Visiters or Mr. Salteenas Plan (Classic Reprint)
Anastasia M. Ashman
Tales from the Expat Harem: Foreign Women in Modern Turkey (Seal Women's Travel)
Dore Ashton
A Joseph Cornell Album
Dan Ashwander
Am I Insane
Isaac Asimov
Foundation
Foundation (Foundation Novels)
Nadeem Aslam
Maps for Lost Lovers
The Blind Man's Garden
The Wasted Vigil
Reza Aslan
Tablet & Pen: Literary Landscapes from the Modern Middle East (Words Without Borders)
Julian Assange
Julian Assange: the Unauthorised Autobiography
President's Commission on The Assassination
The Warren Commission Report: Report of the President's Commission on the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy
Machado de Assis
Epitaph of a Small Winner: A Novel (FSG Classics)
Dale Carnegie & Associates
How to Win Friends and Influence People in the Digital Age
American Psychiatric Association
Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders DSM-IV-TR Fourth Edition (Text Revision)
Miguel Angel Asturias
The President
Alaa Al Aswany
The Automobile Club of Egypt: A novel
The Yacoubian Building: A Novel
Yusuf Atilgan
Motherland Hotel
Kate Atkinson
A God in Ruins: A Novel (Todd Family)
Behind the Scenes at the Museum: A Novel
Case Histories: A Novel
Case Histories: A Novel
Life After Life: A Novel
Life After Life: A Novel
One Good Turn
One Good Turn: A Novel
Started Early, Took My Dog: A Novel
Started Early, Took My Dog: A Novel
When Will There Be Good News?: A Novel
Rick Atkinson
An Army at Dawn: The War in Africa, 1942-1943, Volume One of the Liberation Trilogy
An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942-1943, Volume One of the Liberation Trilogy
An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942-1943, Volume One of the Liberation Trilogy
In the Company of Soldiers: A Chronicle of Combat
In the Company of Soldiers: A Chronicle of Combat
The Day of Battle: The War in Sicily and Italy, 1943-1944 (The Liberation Trilogy)
The Day of Battle: The War in Sicily and Italy, 1943-1944 (Volume Two of The Liberation Trilogy)
The Guns at Last Light: The War in Western Europe, 1944-1945 (The Liberation Trilogy)
The Long Gray Line: The American Journey of West Point's Class of 1966
James Atlas
Bellow: A Biography (Modern Library Paperbacks)
Odafe Atogun
Taduno's Song: A Novel
Jami Attenberg
All Grown Up
Instant Love: Fiction
Saint Mazie: A Novel
Saint Mazie: A Novel
The Melting Season
The Middlesteins: A Novel
The Middlesteins: A Novel
John Jeremiah Sullivan and Robert Atwan
The Best American Essays 2014
The Best American Essays 2016
Richard Atwater
Mr. Popper's Penguins
Mary Stewart Atwell
Wild Girls: A Novel
Margaret Atwood
Alias Grace: A Novel
Cat's Eye
Hag-Seed (Hogarth Shakespeare)
In Other Worlds: SF and the Human Imagination
MaddAddam (The Maddaddam Trilogy)
MaddAddam: A Novel
Moral Disorder: and Other Stories
Negotiating with the Dead: A Writer on Writing
Oryx and Crake
Oryx and Crake
Payback: Debt and the Shadow Side of Wealth
Stone Mattress: Nine Tales
Survival: A Thematic Guide to Canadian Literature
Survival: A Thematic Guide to Canadian Literature (A List)
The Blind Assassin: A Novel
The Handmaid's Tale
The Heart Goes Last: A Novel
The Heart Goes Last: A Novel (Positron)
The Heart Goes Last: A Novel (Random House Large Print)
The Penelopiad (Canongate Myths)
The Year of the Flood
The Year of the Flood: A Novel
Edward St Aubyn
At Last: A Novel
At Last: A Novel
Lost for Words: A Novel
Mother's Milk
Mother's Milk: A Novel
Some Hope: A Trilogy. Edward St Aubyn (The Patrick Melrose Novels)
The Patrick Melrose Novels: Never Mind, Bad News, Some Hope, and Mother's Milk
Louis Auchincloss
The Rector of Justin: A Novel
W. H. Auden
A Certain World
As I Walked Out One Evening: Songs, Ballads, Lullabies, Limericks, and Other Light Verse
The Age of Anxiety: A Baroque Eclogue (W.H. Auden: Critical Editions)
Jean M. Auel
Jean M. Auel's the Earth's Children: The Clan of the Cave Bear, the Valley of Horses, the Mammoth Hunters
The Clan of the Cave Bear
The Plains of Passage
The Shelters of Stone (Earth's Children, Book 5)
Erich Auerbach and Edward W. Said
Mimesis: The Representation of Reality in Western Literature (Princeton Classics)
Augustine
Confessions (Penguin Classics)
Ken Auletta
Backstory: Inside the Business of News
Marcus Aurelius
The Emperor's Handbook: A New Translation of The Meditations
Shalom Auslander
Beware of God: Stories
Foreskin's Lament: A Memoir
Hope: A Tragedy: A Novel
Jane Austen
Emma (Bantam Classics)
Emma (Fine Edition)
Emma (Penguin Classics)
Mansfield Park (Dover Thrift Editions)
Mansfield Park (Penguin Classics)
Northanger Abbey (Penguin Classics)
Persuasion (Complete Classics)
Persuasion (Dover Thrift Editions)
Persuasion (Modern Library Classics)
Persuasion (Penguin Classics)
Pride & Prejudice (Wordsworth Classics)
Pride and Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice (Bantam Classics)
Pride and Prejudice (Dover Thrift Editions)
Pride and Prejudice (Modern Library Classics)
Pride and Prejudice (Norton Critical Editions)
Pride and Prejudice (Oxford World's Classics)
Pride and Prejudice (Penguin Classics)
Pride and Prejudice (Penguin Classics)
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: The Classic Regency Romance - Now with Ultraviolent Zombie Mayhem!
Pride and Prejudice: (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
Sense and Sensibility (Penguin Classics)
Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters
Paul Auster
4 3 2 1: A Novel
Auggie Wren's Christmas Story
City of Glass (The New York Trilogy, Vol 1)
Hand to Mouth: A Chronicle of Early Failure
Here and Now: Letters (2008-2011)
Here and Now: Letters 2008-2011
Invisible
Invisible
Leviathan
Man in the Dark: A Novel
Report from the Interior
Sunset Park: A Novel
Sunset Park: A Novel
The Book of Illusions: A Novel
The Book of Illusions: A Novel
The Brooklyn Follies: A Novel
The Brooklyn Follies: A Novel
The Brooklyn Follies: A Novel
The Invention of Solitude
The New York Trilogy (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition)
Timbuktu: A Novel
Travels in the Scriptorium: A Novel
Travels in the Scriptorium: A Novel
Winter Journal
Chris Claremont, Terry Austin, and Ann Nocenti
X-Men by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee Omnibus - Volume 1 (X-Men Omnibus)
Ramona Ausubel
A Guide to Being Born: Stories
A Guide to Being Born: Stories
No One is Here Except All of Us
No One is Here Except All of Us
Sons and Daughters of Ease and Plenty
Richard Avedon
An Autobiography
Clelie Avit
I'm Still Here (Je Suis Là)
Catalin Avramescu
An Intellectual History of Cannibalism
Mona Awad
13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl: Fiction
Federico Axat
Kill the Next One
John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
March: Book One
March: Book Three
Dan Aykroyd, John Landis, and Robert K. Weiss
The Blues Brothers (Collector's Edition)
Basma Abdel Aziz
The Queue