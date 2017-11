Voices in Asian-Anglophone Fiction

"I don’t know anymore where I begin and Obama ends." Go and check out this fascinating profile of Ben Rhodes , the "Boy Wonder of the Obama Whitehouse," who dropped out of his second year at NYU's M.F.A. program after witnessing the attacks on September 11th to take up a life of international affairs and foreign policy. When asked about whom he would choose write the story of his work life, Rhodes picked novelist Don DeLillo: "He is the only person I can think of who has confronted these questions of, you know, the individual who finds himself negotiating both vast currents of history and a very specific kind of power dynamics. That’s his milieu. And that’s what it’s like to work in the U.S. foreign-policy apparatus in 2016."