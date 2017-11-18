This week in the New Yorker Jane Hu analyzes the “dispassionate first-person narrators” prominent in works by English-speaking Asian authors and questions whether that makes it easier to identify with the narrator. She uses Chemistry by NBA 5 under 35 honoree Weike Wang as an example along with other recent works. “Against this tradition, there is, perhaps, another emerging, of Asian-Anglophone writers who both play with and thus begin to undo these tropes of Asian impersonality. The novels by Ishiguro, Park, Lin, and Wang all feature first-person narrators who keep their distance—actively denying readers direct interior access. This is true, it’s important to note, even when the characters they write are not themselves Asian.”
Voices in Asian-Anglophone Fiction
Ariana November 18, 2017 | 1 book mentioned
Lolita, in the Margins
Elise Liu June 23, 2014 | 1 book mentioned
When Vladimir Nabokov developed a screen adaptation for Lolita, his director Stanley Kubrick declared it the "best ever written in Hollywood"--meaning, it seems, most gorgeously novelistic, evocative, readable. Here's a short excerpt of his screenplay with original margin notes.
Mere Electronic Wallpaper
Brian Etling March 27, 2016 | 1 book mentioned
Remember that time that sci-fi master J.G. Ballard predicted the rise of social media all the way back in 1977? Neither did we. Bonus: here's a Millions review of Ballard's Kingdom Come.
Mark Haddon Takes to the Stage
C. Max Magee March 30, 2010 | 1 book mentioned
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time author Mark Haddon will see his debut effort as a playwright hit the stage next month. The Independent tries to get the scoop. "So now we have this game of chess, in which you ask me what my new play is about, and I choose not to tell you what it's about."
Tuesday, New Release Day
C. Max Magee February 2, 2010 | 1 book mentioned
Don DeLillo's slim new volume Point Omega is out. The Wall Street Journal recently published a piece on DeLillo that explains how the movie Psycho helped inspire the book. Also new this week is Louise Erdrich's new novel Shadow Tag
Using a Writer’s Tools
Brian Etling May 9, 2016 | 1 book mentioned 2
"I don’t know anymore where I begin and Obama ends." Go and check out this fascinating profile of Ben Rhodes, the "Boy Wonder of the Obama Whitehouse," who dropped out of his second year at NYU's M.F.A. program after witnessing the attacks on September 11th to take up a life of international affairs and foreign policy. When asked about whom he would choose write the story of his work life, Rhodes picked novelist Don DeLillo: "He is the only person I can think of who has confronted these questions of, you know, the individual who finds himself negotiating both vast currents of history and a very specific kind of power dynamics. That’s his milieu. And that’s what it’s like to work in the U.S. foreign-policy apparatus in 2016."
First Steps
Thomas Beckwith June 11, 2017 | 1 book mentioned
Can a book prepare you for motherhood? A reader asks this question in the Match Book column in the Times.
The Hunger Games
Emily M. Keeler February 28, 2012 | 1 book mentioned
What if The Hunger Games were real?
Or, Like Something Out of Kafka
Thomas Beckwith May 19, 2016 | 1 book mentioned
In their latest Trend Watch, Merriam-Webster announced they've been seeing more searches for "Kafkaesque," a spike they attribute to British publishers writing about Booker winner Han Kang. Since the word is so overused, it's worthwhile to ask: just what does it actually mean now, anyway? Allison Flood tries to pin it down at The Guardian.
