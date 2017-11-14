Out this week: Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich; Improvement by Joan Silber; Bunk by Kevin Young; Debriefing: Collected Stories by Susan Sontag; and Don’t Save Anything by James Salter. For more on these and other new titles, go read our most recent book preview.
Curiosities and New Releases
Tuesday New Release Day: Erdrich; Silber; Young; Sontag; Salter
By Thomas Beckwith posted at 6:00 am on November 14, 2017 0
