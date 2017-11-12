“I write, always thinking about the generations of black women who came before me, who faced racism and sexism head-on, and in spite of it all, did their work. They encourage me not to despair.” For Vogue, author Brit Bennett writes about 2017, racism, Trump, and the forward progression of time. Pair with: staff writer Ismail Muhammad‘s interview with Bennett.
Curiosities
The Right Side of History
By Carolyn Quimby posted at 6:11 pm on November 12, 2017 0
