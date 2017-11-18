Year in Reading alum Margaret Atwood interviews Louise Erdrich. They discuss Canada, reproductive rights, their hopes for the future and writing messy characters in a dystopia. Find it in Elle.
Literary Icons Interview Each Other
Ariana November 18, 2017
Must be all that Schadenfreude
Matthew Schantz July 9, 2012
Eating your manuscript, deliberately slicing open your own head during a reading, titling your work "Baby Fucker." These stunts are par for the course during the competition for the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize, a prestigious German literary award.
● ●
Hardcover Beauties
C. Max Magee March 15, 2010 | 6
Penguin is putting out snazzy, mesmerizing, jacket-less hardcover editions of a number of classics. These remind of the old books on my parents' shelves. You won't be able to get your hands on these for a few months though.
● ●
Go Forth and Delight
Brian Etling September 14, 2015
Any time two writers like George Saunders and Ben Marcus get together for an interview, it’s worth a read. Here are a couple of Millions essays on Saunders and Marcus, respectively.
● ●
Iowa’s Online Advanced Fiction Seminar
Nick Moran August 25, 2013
This fall the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program is offering a free, 7-session live online Advanced Fiction Seminar. The course will run from September 16 through October 28, and it will be taught by fiction writer Nate Brown. Best of all? It’s open to anyone with an internet connection. Applications are due September 6th.
Goodbye, Gourmet
Emily Colette Wilkinson October 8, 2009 | 1
If the idea of Rachael Ray as queen of the food world shivers your timbers, read no further: Gourmet magazine, until now stewarded by the excellent Ruth Reichl, will cease publication with the November issue, the NY Times reports. Condé Nast also gave the axe to Cookie, Elegant Bride, and Modern Bride. The print media mass grave fills apace...
Four David Mitchell books on the way
Nick Moran April 13, 2014
David Mitchell’s The Bone Clocks now has an official release date, as well as ample pre-publication details to whet your appetite. News of the book, which will be available in September, also came with the announcement of a new three-book deal with Random House.
● ●
On Migration
Cara DuBois September 11, 2015
Granta asks their contributors what it means to be a migrant or a refugee in light of the crisis in Europe. Twenty-eight authors respond in visual media, personal essays, and poems. You could also read our migrations book list for more perspectives.
● ●
Of the Tribe
Thomas Beckwith September 24, 2014
More than ever, we need literature that gives Westerners a compelling entrée into—a way of better understanding—the lives of war-and-terrorism fraught regions. Over at Bloom, T.L. Khleif, recent recipient of a Rona Jaffe award, writes about Jamil Ahmad’s The Wandering Falcon, a collection that immerses readers in the tribal areas of Pakistan prior to the rise of the Taliban. Among other notable honors, Ahmad joins the pantheon of late-blooming male authors who would not have ever published were it not for the stubborn encouragement of their wives.
● ●