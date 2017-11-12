“Despite its brevity, the diary is an illuminating document that offers a glimpse into the mind of the artist as a young woman.” The never-before-seen diary of Flannery O’Connor has been published in Image, an arts and faith quarterly, and reveals the shadow of the writer she would become. See also: our own Nick Ripatrazone on teaching O’Connor.
Curiosities
Dear Diary
By Carolyn Quimby posted at 2:45 pm on November 12, 2017 0
Comments with unrelated links will be deleted. If you'd like to reach our readers, consider buying an advertisement instead.
Anonymous and pseudonymous comments that do not add to the conversation will be deleted at our discretion.
NEW COMMENTING RULE: Comments may be held for moderation and/or deleted. Whitelisted commenters will see their comments appear immediately. Don't be a jerk. We reserve the right to delete your comment or revoke commenting privileges for any reason we want.
Post a Response