“I just didn’t see the textual evidence for it. If Mark Twain wanted to make somebody black, he would make them black. He was not shy about dealing with matters of race.” For The New Yorker, Mythili G. Rao on the complicated backstory to the upcoming publication of The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine, a “new” children’s book by Mark Twain. See also: our consideration of Twain’s self-deprecating travelogue The Innocents Abroad.
Curiosities
How to Finish a Fairy Tale
By Kirstin Butler posted at 11:59 am on September 13, 2017 0
Comments with unrelated links will be deleted. If you'd like to reach our readers, consider buying an advertisement instead.
Anonymous and pseudonymous comments that do not add to the conversation will be deleted at our discretion.
NEW COMMENTING RULE: Comments may be held for moderation and/or deleted. Whitelisted commenters will see their comments appear immediately. Don't be a jerk. We reserve the right to delete your comment or revoke commenting privileges for any reason we want.
Post a Response