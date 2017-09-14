“I can tell you that it was his agent who thought it was a bad idea, when the book was first published, to have a black hero.” Roald Dahl‘s widow says that he intended for the eponymous hero of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to be “a little black boy.” Pair with our own Jacob Lambert‘s fond recollection of reading Dahl to his son.
Curiosities
Chocolate Tears
By Kirstin Butler posted at 10:49 am on September 14, 2017 0
Comments with unrelated links will be deleted. If you'd like to reach our readers, consider buying an advertisement instead.
Anonymous and pseudonymous comments that do not add to the conversation will be deleted at our discretion.
NEW COMMENTING RULE: Comments may be held for moderation and/or deleted. Whitelisted commenters will see their comments appear immediately. Don't be a jerk. We reserve the right to delete your comment or revoke commenting privileges for any reason we want.
Post a Response