Booker Prize Offers Up Eclectic 2017 Shortlist

The Booker Prize has whittled down its longlist to an intriguing shortlist, and none of the authors tapped has previously won the Prize. This year, three Americans make the shortlist: Paul Auster, George Saunders, and Emily Fridlund. They are joined by the UK’s Ali Smith and Fiona Mozley, and UK/Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid. The bookies suggest that Saunders is the favorite to win.
All the Booker Prize shortlisters are below (with bonus links where available):
- 4 3 2 1 by Paul Auster (Free Speech Is a Black-and-White Issue: The Millions Interviews Paul Auster)
- History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund (A Classic Nightmare: On Emily Fridlund’s History of Wolves)
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid (The World-Spanning Humanism of Mohsin Hamid)
- Elmet by Fiona Mozley
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders (In the Between: Lincoln in the Bardo)
- Autumn by Ali Smith (Wordsmith: The Beguiling Gifts of Ali Smith)
