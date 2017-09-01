-
Iris Murdoch and the Limits of Language
by Aram Mrjoian
Words simply don’t do justice to any memory, argument, or work of fiction concocted in the mind. Language is an inadequate but necessary solution for addressing our disparate versions of reality.1
A Girl with an Expiration Date: On Heather Harpham’s ‘Happiness’
by Yael Goldstein Love
When you’re living through watch-it-through-your-fingers reality what makes for good escapism? I’d like to make the case for a memoir about life with a mortally ill child. And let me add: I am a new mother.0
The Millions Top Ten: August 2017 0
Racism, Natural History, and Fiction 4
Getting Out of Her Own Skin: The Millions Interviews Nancy Pearl 0
Missing Fathers: Reading Hisham Matar in Glasgow 1
Literature’s Inherited Trauma: On Jesmyn Ward’s ‘Sing, Unburied, Sing’ 2
My Saucy Bark; or, A Catalogue of Imaginary Novels with Rubbish Titles 4
Whose Beach? Our Beach: A Readers’ Guide to Shoreline Access 0
We Are Not Alone: ‘Close Encounters’ Turns 40 0
September Prevew: The Millions Most Anticipated (This Month) 0
Text Messages and Millennial Adultery: On Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations with Friends’ 0
My Tree and I: Writing in Nature in New York 0
The Equality of Shame: On ‘The Heart’s Invisible Furies’ by John Boyne 0
“Make no mistake: if you run a prize, a “best of” list, a residency, with age guidelines you can’t fully justify then, however otherwise diverse your awardees, you and your organisation are consolidating racism, sexism, class and gender discrimination.” Joanna Walsh for The Guardian arguing that, by focusing on youth, literary awards and honors tend to reward “those most likely to have money, security, contacts, confidence.” See also our Post-40 Bloomers series, including interviews most recently with Lidia Yuknavitch and Cole Lavalais.
0~Kirstin Butler
“I had put manure bags—yes, manure, which is what we could get—at the front and back doors.” Publishers Weekly looks at how Houston-area indie bookstores are faring post-Harvey.
0~Kirstin Butler
“I have a girl brain but in a boy body. This is called transgender. I was born this way!” The Los Angeles Times reports on an elementary-school teacher reading I Am Jazz, written by transgender teenager Jazz Jennings, with her class; encouragingly, not that many parents freak out. Pair with writer T.K. Dalton reflecting on how to traverse the terrain of books, children, and gender.
0~Kirstin Butler
“Rather than outlining your plot in chronological order, try outlining your plot as if it were a candle burning at both ends. Begin the process by writing your first and last chapter simultaneously.” Amazon Author Insights gathers, well, insights on writing from Dan Brown and other famous crime and thriller novelists. (Full disclosure: Amazon helps us pay the bills around here!) We will also never not recommend this evergreen piece from our own archives, of writers on the best advice they ever received.
0~Kirstin Butler
“He taught me that poetry can be anything and with that comes great freedom.” Reminiscences by a former student of the poet John Ashbery upon his death. And for a contemporary take on the question of just what, exactly, poetry is and/or might be, see our recent conversation between Jill Bialosky and Matthew Zapruder.
0~Kirstin Butler
“Between 1990 and 2014, visits to public libraries grew by a whopping 181%. For context, the population of the United States increased by 28% during that period.” Why the library boom? (via The Digital Reader) See also this paean by Daniel Penev in our own pages,“The Library Is Dead. Long Live the Library!”
0~Kirstin Butler
Out this week: Dinner at the Center of the Earth by Nathan Englander; Sourdough by Robin Sloan; Border by Kapka Kassabova; A Legacy of Spies by John le Carré; and Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward. For more on these and other new titles, go read our most recent book preview.
0~Thomas Beckwith
The New York Times is reporting that the poet John Ashbery has died. A major figure in American letters, Ashbery won the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award in a single year for his book Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror. The full Times obituary has more.
0~Thomas Beckwith
Recommended Reading: Katy Waldman on Jenny Zhang’s Sour Heart.
0~Thomas Beckwith
Tired of waiting for George R. R. Martin to finish his next Game of Thrones novel, a software engineer has developed a neural network to write the book instead (via The Digital Reader). Pair with this consideration of how the HBO series is going off-book and breaking all the rules.
0~Kirstin Butler
“[I]f your kid isn’t reading yet, he won’t know you’re gender-swapping Elliot the elephant.” Lifehacker considers how to get boys to read so-called “girls’ books,” i.e., enjoy books with both male and female protagonists. Pair with T.K. Dalton‘s consideration of gender, childrearing, and reading.
0~Kirstin Butler
In honor of Women in Translation month, The Guardian asks 10 female translators and writers about the work that inspires them, with answers ranging from Visitation by Jenny Erpenbeck to Valeria Luiselli’s The Story of My Teeth, which we reviewed when it came out in the States. Pair with this survey of the work of Argentine writer Leila Guerriero.
0~Kirstin Butler
Read More The Millions Top 10 July 2017
- 1
Lincoln in the Bardo George Saunders
- 2
A Separation Katie Kitamura
- 3
Ill Will Dan Chaon
- 4
Men Without Women Haruki Murakami
- 5
American War Omar El Akkad
- 6
Scratch: Writers, Money, and the Art of Making a Living Manjula Martin
- 7
Exit West Mohsin Hamid
- 8
What We Lose Zinzi Clemmons
- 9
The Nix Nathan Hill
- 10
The Idiot Elif Batuman
